Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FLC opened at $22.57 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

