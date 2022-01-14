General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

