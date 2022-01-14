General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.29. 50,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,859. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

