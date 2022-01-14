General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

