Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Gentherm worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $242,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $96.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $97.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

