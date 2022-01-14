Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.33. 4,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

