German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. 31,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

