German American Bancorp Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 139,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.