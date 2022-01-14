German American Bancorp Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,458. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

