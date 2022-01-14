German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

