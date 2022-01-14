Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Position Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

