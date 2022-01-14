Gitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.51 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.01 or 0.00025410 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $156.25 million and $22.51 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

