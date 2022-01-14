Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 5.4%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.46. 17,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 569,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKOS. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.