Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 23,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

