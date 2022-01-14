Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.30

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 475,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.37. The firm has a market cap of £17.66 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

