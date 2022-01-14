Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.34. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 4,753 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

