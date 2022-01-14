Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

