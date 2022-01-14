Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stake Increased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 149,804 shares during the period.

FINX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

