GoChain (GO) Price Down 2.3% This Week

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, GoChain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $33.57 million and $460,342.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 301.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,161,757,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,131,882,178 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

