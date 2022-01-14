GoldMining’s (GOLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.25 price target on the stock.
TSE:GOLD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.00. 96,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$300.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. GoldMining has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66.
GoldMining Company Profile
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.