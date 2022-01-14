Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.97

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.97 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.35 ($0.13). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 973,348 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The stock has a market cap of £44.76 million and a PE ratio of -48.75.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

