Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS: GOVB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gouverneur Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gouverneur Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million $1.07 million 19.34 Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors $833.51 million $84.21 million -9.61

Gouverneur Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. Gouverneur Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors 400 1697 1421 88 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Gouverneur Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gouverneur Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 16.26% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors 19.28% 8.25% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp peers beat Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

