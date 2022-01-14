GoWithMi One Day Volume Reaches $32,302.00 (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $729,024.28 and approximately $32,302.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GMAT is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

