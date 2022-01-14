GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Reaches $17,826.89

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $17,826.89 and $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07686614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.67 or 0.99729144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069238 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,916,398 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

