Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded Great Portland Estates from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

GPEAF stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

