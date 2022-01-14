Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 8,931,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

