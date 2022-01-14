GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the December 15th total of 364,500 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GP opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

