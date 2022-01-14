GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 57,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.