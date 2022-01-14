GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

GRWG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

