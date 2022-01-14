GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading 13.4% Higher

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.