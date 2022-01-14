Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was down 5.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $86.01 and last traded at $86.13. Approximately 9,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,284,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

Specifically, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

