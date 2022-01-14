Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.94.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.