Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $336.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

