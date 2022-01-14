Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 655,537 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

