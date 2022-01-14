Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,086,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 249.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

