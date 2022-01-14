Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Up 0.1%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.39 and last traded at C$35.51. 1,016,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 902,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.94 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

