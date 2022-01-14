Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,498 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of DexCom worth $47,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in DexCom by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.89 and its 200-day moving average is $533.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

