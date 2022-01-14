Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 35,000 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.48. 284,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

