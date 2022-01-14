Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.