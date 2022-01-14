Handshake Hits Market Cap of $134.43 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $134.43 million and $545,440.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,105.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.07613825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00334640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.22 or 0.00905267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00074834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.47 or 0.00525388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00261990 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 456,916,033 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

