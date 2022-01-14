Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.60

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 12726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

