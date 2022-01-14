Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given New 570.00 Price Target at Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 625.00 to 570.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of HBRIY stock remained flat at $$5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

