Harmony Market Capitalization Reaches $4.30 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $600.01 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,315,165,800 coins and its circulating supply is 11,586,532,800 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

