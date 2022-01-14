Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($29.66) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.04 ($27.31).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.60 ($26.82) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($37.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.