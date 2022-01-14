HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $244.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.