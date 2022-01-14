HCW Biologics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 17th (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HCW Biologics’ (NASDAQ:HCWB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 17th. HCW Biologics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of HCW Biologics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $2.31 on Friday. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

