Head to Head Review: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) versus Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Volatility & Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.99 -$120.42 million $4.53 12.49 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

