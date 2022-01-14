Head to Head Review: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) versus Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Water Solutions and Gates Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gates Industrial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Zurn Water Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Gates Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 1.95 $48.50 million $1.80 18.44 Gates Industrial $2.79 billion N/A $79.40 million $0.87 18.97

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Zurn Water Solutions. Zurn Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gates Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87% Gates Industrial 7.49% 11.32% 5.01%

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Gates Industrial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

