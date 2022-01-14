Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 500,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Health Discovery has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43.
About Health Discovery
