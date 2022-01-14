Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 500,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Health Discovery has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

