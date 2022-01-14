Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 19th (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Healthcare AI Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HAIAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 19th. Healthcare AI Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Healthcare AI Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HAIAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

